Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 79,420 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.
Ideanomics Price Performance
IDEX stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,281.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Ideanomics Profile
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
