Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 79,420 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 268.05%. Equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,281.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Ideanomics Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Featured Articles

