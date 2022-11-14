Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $31,000 in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,324,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,374.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

