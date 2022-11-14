Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $36,000 in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Trading Up 3.6 %

Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.77. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 215.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

