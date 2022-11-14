Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $47,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 100,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,175 shares of company stock worth $113,836. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.95. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

