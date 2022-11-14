Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $49,000 in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,442,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,849,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC opened at $2.90 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

