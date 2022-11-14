Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $61,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $3,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

