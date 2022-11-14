Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $61,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $3,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Super Group stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.