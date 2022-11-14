Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $71,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.44 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 349.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

