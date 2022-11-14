Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $72,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,771 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Latham Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
Latham Group Price Performance
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
