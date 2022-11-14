Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $73,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.11. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

