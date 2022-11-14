Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $74,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $11.65 on Monday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

