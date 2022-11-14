Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $75,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
DermTech Stock Up 26.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 104,047 shares of company stock worth $199,986 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
Further Reading
