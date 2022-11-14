Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $145,000 Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

