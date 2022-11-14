Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $35,000 Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
