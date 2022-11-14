Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $40,000 Investment in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 171.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

