Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $46,000 Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 375.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 295,523 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

