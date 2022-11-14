Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $46,000 Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 375.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 295,523 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
DURECT Stock Up 7.5 %
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.