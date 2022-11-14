Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $70,000 Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.