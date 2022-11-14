Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $77,000 Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of MOMO opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $881.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

