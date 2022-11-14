Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.
Barings BDC Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.