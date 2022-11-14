Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 75.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 15.8% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,126,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,126,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,616.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 610,000 shares of company stock worth $2,390,782. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

CalAmp stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

CalAmp Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.