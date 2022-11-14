Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

