Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
