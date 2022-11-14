Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.