Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INNOVATE during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE Stock Performance

VATE opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. INNOVATE Corp. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.78.

INNOVATE Profile

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.