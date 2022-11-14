Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 569,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
NYSE NUVB opened at $2.00 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
