Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,911.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $82,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.