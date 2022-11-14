Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,911.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $82,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.51.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
