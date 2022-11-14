Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAPS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth $399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of MAPS opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

