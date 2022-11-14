Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 275,939 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in comScore by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in comScore by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 299,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Insider Transactions at comScore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.