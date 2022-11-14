Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DBRG opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

