Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,753 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,753 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.