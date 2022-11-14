Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,131 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.35 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45.
Insider Activity
Quantum Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.