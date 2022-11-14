Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,131 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.35 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $54,668.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 881,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,297.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $56,914.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $54,668.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 881,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,297.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,816 shares of company stock worth $180,551. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

