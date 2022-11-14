Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,319 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.