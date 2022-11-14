Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NN by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NNBR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.01.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

