Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

