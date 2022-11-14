Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $72,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 42.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.