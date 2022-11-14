Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.77.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
