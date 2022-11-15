109,792 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.