1,405 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,693.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $449.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

