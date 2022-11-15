3,114 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

