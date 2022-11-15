3,208 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,131 shares of company stock worth $9,563,302. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

