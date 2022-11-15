8,433 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

