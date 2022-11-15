Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

