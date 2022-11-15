Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 44,978 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Appian by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 74.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

