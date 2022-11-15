Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANF stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

