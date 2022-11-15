Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Stock Price Up 25.4%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 6,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adbri in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.
About Adbri
Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.
