Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Agenus Stock Up 16.7 %
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.