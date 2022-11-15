Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

