Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($144.33) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of AIR opened at €112.86 ($116.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.55. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

