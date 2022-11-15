Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($144.33) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of AIR opened at €112.86 ($116.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.55. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($103.06).
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.