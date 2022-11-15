Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

