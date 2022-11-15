Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69. 173,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,234,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 14.3 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.