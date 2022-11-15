Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Price Performance

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

