Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 2.3 %

Allegion stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.