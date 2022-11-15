Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ally Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

ALLY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

